Foreign Cigarettes Worth Over Rs 2 Crore Seized In Mizoram

Foreign cigarette worth over Rs 2 crore was seized by troopers of Assam Rifles in Mizoram’s Champhai.

The cigarettes were stuffed in 134 cases, an official statement said.

The smuggled cigarettes were seized by Assam Rifles and Champhai customs department after receiving specific information.

The cigarettes were later handed over to Customs Preventive Force Champhai for further legal proceedings.

It is one of biggest seizures made in recent times.