Foreign Cigarettes Worth Over Rs 20 Lakhs Seized In Mizoram

By Pratidin Bureau

A large amount of foreign-origin cigarettes were seized in Mizoram’s Champhai district on Thursday.

The cigarettes were recovered during a joint operation by the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department.

The estimated cost of the cigarettes is around Rs 20.80 Lakhs.

“Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles, on September 23, in a joint operation with Customs Department, recovered 16 cases of foreign origin cigarettes worth of Rs 20.80 Lakhs from Ruantlang Village, Champhai District, Mizoram,” the Assam Rifles tweeted.

