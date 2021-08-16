Foreign Liquor Worth Rs 8 Lakh Seized By Assam Rifles In Mizoram

Troopers of Assam Rifles seized illegal foreign liquor worth Rs 8 lakh in Mizoram’s Champhai district along the international border with Myanmar.

The liquor was seized during an operation carried out by the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

According to an official statement, 70 cases of foreign-made illegal liquor were recovered during the operation.

The cases of liquor were later handed over to the excise & narcotics department of Champhai district for further legal proceedings.

One person has been arrested by the excise department in connection to the seizure.

