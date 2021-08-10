NationalTop Stories

Foreign Nationals Without Valid Travel Documents To Be Treated As Illegal Migrants

By Pratidin Bureau

Union MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha that foreign nationals entering India without valid travel documents will be treated as illegal migrants.

He also stated that the accurate data regarding the number of such migrants living in the country is not centrally available with the government.

In a written reply to the Lower House of Parliament on the issue of Rohingya refugees, Rai stated that India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention relating to the Status of Refugees and the 1967 Protocol thereon.

All foreign nationals (including refuge seekers) are governed by the provisions contained in the Foreigners Act, 1946, the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, and the Citizenship Act, 1955, and rules and orders made thereunder, he said.

