Forest Department Employee In Haflong Dies During Physical Fitness Tests

By Pratidin Bureau
Haflong

An employee of the Forest Department, Haflong, Bigesh Thaosen, who was taking part in a departmental physical fitness test on Tuesday, died just after the beginning. The fitness test was to walk 7km distance and Thaosen died just after starting, at around 6.30 am.

Mr. Thaosen, who was 38 years old and a resident of Haflong Digrik, was serving in normal sector under NC Hills Autonomous Council, Dima Hasao. He was taking part in an ongoing departmental physical fitness test and had to walk 7kms from Autonomous Council Rotary to Abraham View Point, Jatinga in two hours.

Just after the beginning of the walk, as he reached a slight up road near Old Petrol Pump, Haflong, Mr. Thaosen collapsed and died on the spot. His departmental staff and his family members are waiting for the post mortem reports at Haflong Civil Hospital.

All staff members have been warned to take VRS if they fail in physical fitness tests, according to sources. In view of the incident, all field staff of the Forest Department, up to Forest Range Officer are compelled to join the walking test, followed by medical fitness tests as part of physical fitness tests.

