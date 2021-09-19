Forest Guard Dies Of Bullet Injury In Kaziranga, Suicide Suspected

A forest officer posted at Daflong camp in Kaziranga National Park has died of a bullet injury late Saturday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he died due to a bullet injury suspected to be from his own allotted arms, indicating suicide.

As per reports, the incident happened when he was in camp along with two other staffers.

The forest guard has been working in Kaziranga since 1989 and served over 33 years in the department.

An FIR was lodged after which police launched an investigation into the matter.