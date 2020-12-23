Forest Officer Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe

By Pratidin Bureau
During an operation carried out by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s anti-corruption squad on Wednesday, a forest officer was arrested for his involvement in a bribe case at Bamunigaon in Kamrup rural district.

According to sources, the officer was identified as one Lakheshwar Das, Forest Protection Officer in West Kamarup Forest Zone. Das was caught red-handed by the anti-corruption squad while he was taking a bribe of Rs 60,000 from a businessman namely one Sahabul Islam. The Forest Officer demanded Islam to pay the amount for release of a dumper that has been in his custody for last two days.

It may be stated that the sand loaded dumper was seized by the officer for illegal carrying of sand.

However, the anti-corruption team is currently conducting an operation at Bamunigaon Forest Office against the officer.

