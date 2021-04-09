Forest Ranger Killed In Rhino Attack

In a tragic incident, a ranger from the forest department was killed after a rhino attacked him inside Manas National Park on Friday.

The ranger, identified as one Animesh Deka, was on duty when the incident took place at the Bhuyapara range of the national park.

According to an official of the national park, Deka succumbed to his injuries on the spot. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Deka (34) was a resident of Dekapara area of Bhabanipur in Baksa district. He was married just few months back.

After remaining closed throughout last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Manas National Park was reopened for tourism in October.