Forest Staff Suspended For Firing On Tiger In Kaziranga

A forest department personnel has been suspended for an “unwanted firing” at a Royal Bengal tiger in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve a few days ago.

An official release issued on Sunday stated that, “an inquiry conducted by the Assistance Conservator of Forests into the incident revealed that the firing was unwarranted based on which the staff concerned was suspended”.

Post-mortem conducted on the carcass revealed a bullet injury through the lungs and the heart, causing death, the release stated.

“The carcass of the male tiger was found near Japoripothar, under Kohora range of the National Park, on June 18 by a staff of the Bheroni camp”, it read.

“The tiger had died of a gunshot injury during a conflict event the previous day, fired by a staff of Bheroni camp, who has been now suspended”, it further stated.

“The tiger had killed a cow in the area on June 17 and the staff from Bheroni camp, called in by the villagers, had fired to scare it away”, the release added.