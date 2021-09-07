Forest Timber Trading Licenses Cancelled For Non Compliance Of Rule

The forest department on Monday has issued a notice ordering the cancellation of licenses of forest produce timber trading depot for non compliance of rule pertaining to renewal of licenses to carry out timber trading.

The notice issued by the forest department said, “Due to non renewal  of Forest Produce Timber Trading Depot by the owner for the calendar year 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 the following Forest Produce Timber Trading Depot are hereby cancelled.”

According to sources, forest department officials have directed the concerned officers to take back all the related documents along with register, challan book and hammer and ordered to submit the mentioned materials to the office on or before 30-09-2021.

The notice also added that if any timber depot is found running illegally, then the said depot will be seized forthwith as per the relevant rules under Assam Forest Reserve.

