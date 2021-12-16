Former ACA Secretary Pradeep Buragohain Arrested In ₹50 Crores Embezzlement Case

By Pratidin Bureau
Former ACA Secretary Pradeep Buragohain

Former Assam Cricket Association (ACA) secretary Pradeep Buragohain was arrested on Thursday on charges of misappropriation of funds during his tenure.

Acting on a case filed against him by the Chief Executive Officer of ACA, Pritam Mahanta, the Fatashil Police arrested Mr. Buragohain on charges of embezzling funds of around ₹50 crores.

He was arrested from Tingkhang and brought to the Fatashil Police Station. He has been kept for further interrogation as the police look to get to the bottom of the multi-crore scam.

He had allegedly misappropriated BCCI funds for developmental works in and around the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. He is also accused to have paid for familial expenses from the accounts of ACA.

