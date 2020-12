Former leader of Asom Gana Parishad Bani Das joined Assam Jatiya Parishad on Wednesday at a meeting held at Gandhi Bhawan in Morigaon. Das joined the party along with the members of 22 regional committee of the Morigaon constituency.

Soon after joining the party, Das has been handed over the responsibility of Coordinator of Morigaon district by the party’s Chief Coordinator Jagadish Bhuyan.

The new members have been welcomed by Bhuyan and Spokesperson Jiaur Rahman.