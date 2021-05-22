Top StoriesAssam

Former AMCH Vice-Prez Dies Of COVID, CM Sarma Condoles

By Pratidin Bureau
93

Dr Dilip Kumar Patgiri, former vice-president and head of department of pediatrics at Dibrugarh’s Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), has died due to COVID-19.

Dr Patgiri was admitted to Sanjivani hospital in Dibrugarh on May 6 after testing positive for the infection. He died earlier today.

With his death, the total number of doctors dying to the virus amidst the second wave has risen to 421, including three from Assam.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the demise of the senior doctor and said Dr Patgiri played a pivotal role in strengthening medical education & healthcare system of Assam.

“Prof Dr Dilip Kumar Patgiri played a pivotal role in strengthening medical education & healthcare system of #Assam. As HOD Pediatrics & Ex Vice Principal AMCH, he was a pioneer & father figure for pediatric community in Assam. Deeply pained at his demise. My condolences.”

According to hospital authorities, Dr Patgiri had bronchitis which made his condition worse.

On Friday, Assam logged 6,066 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload in the state to 52,816. The state also registered 4,987 discharges and 81 deaths.

As for Dibrugarh, a total of 311 new COVID cases were detected and 7 deaths.

