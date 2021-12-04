Former Andhra Pradesh CM Konijeti Rosaiah Dies at 88

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Konijeti Rosaiah passed away on Saturday morning. He was 88.

Konijeti Rosaiah, who also served as the governor of Tamil Nadu, breathed his last today morning in Hyderabad.

The hospital administration said that the former CM was brought to STAR Hospitals in Hyderabad this morning in an unresponsive state. He died at around 8.20 am.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin shared condolences over the demise of Konijeti Rosaiah. “Pained to hear about the passing away of Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Former Governor of Tamil Nadu Dr Konijeti Rosaiah, a man of vast experience, knowledge and a veteran statesman. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief,” Stalin said in a tweet.

