Former Arunachal Minister Dibang Tatak Succumbs To COVID-19

Former Arunachal Pradesh minister Dibang Tatak has passed away due to COVID-19 complications on Sunday morning.

Tatak was admitted at the Dedicated Covid Hospital in Itanagar’s Chimpu few days ago after testing positive for the virus.

As per a report, Tatak was diabetic and also had heart ailments which deteriorated his health further.

At the work front, Tatak represented Rumgong constituency for two terms.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu took to twitter and condoled the demise of the former minister.

“Sad to know that former Minister Shri Dibang Tatak is no more. May God give his family members strength to bear the loss. My heartfelt condolences and may the departed soul rest in peace forever,” Khandu tweeted.

Deputy chief minister Chowna Mein also condoled the demise of the two time MLA.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of former Minister Shri Dibang Tatak ji today. Two termed MLA from Rumgong Constituency, he served the people of State as Minister and Chairman. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and pray to Almighty to comfort them,” Chowna Mein tweeted.

Arunachal Pradesh logged the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases with 394 people tested positive for the infection, pushing the total caseload in the state to 23,553.

The death toll in the state rose to 92 with three more people succumbing to the virus on Saturday.