Former ASS Prez Paramananda Rajbongshi Joins AGP

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
AGP Joining
163

Former Assam Sahitya Sabha President Paramananda Rajbongshi joined Asom Gana Parishad on Tuesday at the party headquarter in Ambari, Guwahati in the presence of party president Atul Bora and Working President Keshab Mahanta.

Along with Rajbonshi, other noted personalities also joined AGP. All the new members were welcomed by Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta.

Rajbonshi served as the General Secretary of the apex literary body and later elected as the President in the year 2017. In 2014, he had triggered a controversy by contesting for the general secretary’s post despite being the vice-president, a post considered higher in the Sabha hierarchy.

Related News

Bihar Poll Result: NDA Leading in More Than Half of 243…

Bihar Poll Result: JDU Spokesperson Appears to Concede…

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary Reopens for Tourists

MP: Counting for 28 Assembly seats Bypolls Underway

You might also like
Regional

Manipur Registers 1234 Cases of COVID-19

Top Stories

Bail plea rejected for 47 accused in Abhi-Neel lynching case

Regional

Taekwondo players Rodali, Dipika get financial aids from Assam govt

Top Stories

Priyanka gives a call to” Help Assam”

Regional

Elephant calf rescued in Mornoi

Top Stories

ACA AGM Tomorrow

Comments
Loading...