Former ASS Prez Paramananda Rajbongshi Joins AGP

Former Assam Sahitya Sabha President Paramananda Rajbongshi joined Asom Gana Parishad on Tuesday at the party headquarter in Ambari, Guwahati in the presence of party president Atul Bora and Working President Keshab Mahanta.

Along with Rajbonshi, other noted personalities also joined AGP. All the new members were welcomed by Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta.

Rajbonshi served as the General Secretary of the apex literary body and later elected as the President in the year 2017. In 2014, he had triggered a controversy by contesting for the general secretary’s post despite being the vice-president, a post considered higher in the Sabha hierarchy.