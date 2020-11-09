Former ASS Prez Paramananda Rajbongshi to Join AGP Tomorrow

Former President of Assam Sahitya Sabha Paramananda Rajbonshi will join Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Tuesday. He will join the party at it’s headquarter situated at Ambari in Guwahati.

The Asam Sahitya Sabha is a non Government, non-profit, literary organization of Assam. It was founded in December 1917 in Assam, India to promote the culture of Assam and Assamese literature. A branch of the organization named Singapore Sahitya Sabha was launched in Singapore on July 28, 2019.

Rajbonshi served as the General Secretary of the apex literary body and later elected as the President in the year 2017. In 2014, he had triggered a controversy by contesting for the general secretary’s post despite being the vice-president, a post considered higher in the Sabha hierarchy.

