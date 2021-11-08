Former Assam CM Hiteswar Saikia’s Son Ashok Granted Bail

Former Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia’s son, Ashok Saikia, was granted bail on Monday in connection with a 25-year-old loan default case of Assam State Co-operative and Agriculture Development Bank.

A court of the special magistrate in Kamrup Metro granted Saikia’s bail plea and asked him to appear for a hearing on Tuesday.

Saikia was arrested at his Guwahati residence after a non-bailable warrant was issued. A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation who arrived from Kolkata on Sunday arrested him and he was thereafter produced in a CBI court.

The case was registered in 1998. In 2001, the case was handed over to the CBI.

The sleuths of CBI even conducted a raid at the former Chief Minister’s residence in connection with a case (No 202/1998) registered at Paltan Bazar police station. In 2013, Saikia was convicted in case number 6/E/2001 that was filed in the Kolkata Branch of the CBI. He had been on the run after appealing to the court.