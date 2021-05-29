Former Assam CM Prafulla Mahanta Hospitalized

Former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Mahanta has been admitted to a hospital in Guwahati for his deteriorating health.

He was admitted to Guwahati’s Downtown hospital today afternoon (Saturday).

The former CM was discharged from All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi just two day ago.

As per a previous report, Mahanta was undergoing treatment for a health ailment.

Notably, Mahanta suffered from a brain stroke last year in September. He was later released from the hospital after being recovered.