Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Received Padma Bhushan Posthumously

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi awarded the Padma Bhushan posthumously on Tuesday. His wife Dolly Gogoi received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi.

Tarun Gogoi has been conferred with Padma Bhushan posthumously for his contribution to public affairs.

Further, eight civilians from Assam have been honoured with Padma Shri including Lakhimi Baruah (Social Work), Bijoya Chakravarty (Public Affairs), Gopiram Bargaya Burabhakat (Art), Mangal Singh Hazowary (Literature and Education), Dulal Manki (Art), Birubala Rabha (Social Work), Roman Sarmah (Literature and Education – Journalism), and Imran Shah ( Literature and Education).

