Former Assam Govt Employee Jyotiprasad Borah Dies at 76

By Pratidin Bureau
Former Director of Mines & Minerals, Government of Assam, Directorate of Mining & Geology, Jyotiprasad Borah passed away on Friday morning. He was 76.

Borah was under treatment for long at a private nursing home in Guwahati after he tested positive for COVID-19. He was under treatment at GNRC hospital and after recovering from Covid, his health deteriorated again and shifted to Ayursundra Hospital where he breathed his last today morning. Originally belongs from Sivasagar, Borah was a resident of Lachit Nagar.

Son-in-law of noted journalist Tilak Hazarika, Borah left behind his wife Manjuri Borah, two daughters Hiyanoo and Dishanoo and a son.

Jyotiprasad Borah’s son, Chirantanoo Borah (Ron) is an employee of Pratidin group.

