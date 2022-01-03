Former ATASU President Hitler Dihingia Dies by Suicide

Former President and current Adviser of All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), Hitler Dihingia committed suicide. His body has been recovered on Monday from an abandoned house in Lakhmipur’s Soraimoria.

A suicide note has been recovered from the house from where his body has been recovered in which it was written ‘Baido Jonok Dox Nidibo’ (Don’t blame Jonak).

He also mentioned several names in the suicide note and also mentioned that he has taken the decision for personal problems.

It may be mentioned that son the Padma Dihingia of Dhakuakhana, Hitler Dihingia served as a leader of Tai Ahom Students Union for several years. He also served as the member of Tai Ahom Development Council.

Dihingia who spent time with his wife and children on Sunday, committed suicide in a house near Lakhimpur Kendriya Mahavidyalaya. Police later recovered the body and sent for post-mortem after which his last rites have been performed.

Local police have also filed a suo-moto case over the incident.

