Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Hospitalized

Former West Bengal Chief Minister, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon following COVID-19 complications.

According to ANI, Bhattacharya tested positive for the virus on May 18. He was rushed to the hospital after he complained of drowsiness and shortness of breath.

Notably, Bhattacharya has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for more than a decade. His movements are restricted.

An official statement stated that Bhattacharya is on BIPAP with 3 litres of oxygen, SpO2 maintaining at 92 per cent.

It added that currently the former CM is “conscious, alert and communicating verbally”.

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, Bhattacharya was West Bengal Chief Minister from 2000 to 2011.

On Monday, West Bengal logged 18,422 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 156 deaths. The active caseload in the state stood at 1,30,525.

The total number of recoveries has reached 11,22,201 and fatalities have mounted to 14,364.