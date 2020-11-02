Former Bihar CM Satish Prasad Singh Passes Away

Satish Prasad Singh, former Chief Minister of Bihar, has passed away in Delhi on Monday. He was 89.

Singh had served as Bihar CM for five days between January 28 and February 1, 1968. He joined the BJP in September 2013 and resigned to protest against the denial of proper representation to the Kushwaha community in the Lok Sabha election.

He was elected to the 7th Lok Sabha (the lower house of the Parliament of India) from the Khagaria constituency of Bihar in 1980 as a member of the Congress Party.