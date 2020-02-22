Former BJP MP RP Sarmah Likely To Join Congress

Former BJP MP R P Sarma to join Congress soon. The former Tezpur Lok Sabha MP from is already camping in Delhi since three days.

Sarma is waiting to have a discussion with party organizational secretary KC Venugopal and is likely to join the party within two-three days.

Sarmah had resigned from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March 2019. In a Facebook post, the politician wrote that he felt insulted when his name did not find a place in the shortlisted panel of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.