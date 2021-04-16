Former CBI Director Ranjit Sinha Dies Of COVID-19

Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Ranjit Sinha has succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday in Delhi.

According to PTI, Sinha (68) tested positive for the virus on Thursday and was admitted to a hospital.

Before his appointment as CBI Chief, Sinha headed the Railway Protection Force and served at senior positions in the CBI Patna and Delhi.

Sinha’s tenure as CBI director was full of controversies. Apart from the tiff with the Intelligence Bureau over the Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case, he made headlines in 2014 when his wife sought to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Patna.

He was also accused of influencing the probe in coal block allocation during his tenure. It was later revealed that suspects or representatives of firms that are accused in the 2G scam had allegedly visited his official residence dozens of times.

He was the CBI director between 2012 and 2014.