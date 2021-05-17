Former Chaygaon MLA Rana Goswami Dies of COVID-19

Former MLA of Chaygaon Rana Goswami died due to COVID-19 on Monday morning. He was 80. He died at his Uzanbazar residence. He was detected with the virus yesterday itself.

Rana Goswami won from Chaygaon constituency in 2001 from Bharatiya Jatiya Congress. He also contested from Chaygaon constituency in 1991 but he loses as an Independent candidate.

He left behind his wife, a son and a daughter in-law and grand children.

It may be mentioned that Assam on Sunday reported 3,650 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 43,377. The positivity rate today is 8.51 per cent.

The state also recorded 4,225 discharges and 56 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 42,884 tests were detected today, of which, 1,1197 new cases were recorded in Kamrup Metro, 262 in Cachar, 240 in Dibrugarh and 211 in Kamrup Rural.

Meanwhile, with a recovery rate of 85.73 per cent, the recoveries have touched 2,81,726.

District wise deaths today have been registered from Kamrup Metro (13), Udalguri (5), Dibrugarh (4), Jorhat (4), Kamrup Rural (4), Sonitpur (4), Cachar (3), Golaghat (3), Karbi Anglong (3), Darrang (2), Hojai (2), Tinsukia (2), Baksa (1), Barpeta (1), Dhemaji (1), Dhubri (1), Lakhimpur (1), Nagaon (1) and Nalbari (1).

Notably, the state government has taken strict measures to control the coronavirus pandemic. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also asked for stern enforcement of the preventive directives in the containment zones to reverse the surging trends of the pandemic.

The Chief Minister in a video conference with the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police (SP) and Joint Directors of Health said that exhaustive compliance of preventive measures would go a long way in strengthening the containment of the spread of the virus.

