Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi gets Z+ security for movement across India. CRPF has been asked to provide him with security.

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi gets Z+ security for movement across India. CRPF has been asked to provide him with security. pic.twitter.com/yjI5BbaXGg — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2021