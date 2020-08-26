Former CM Tarun Gogoi Admitted To GMCH

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has been admitted to the GMCH on Wednesday evening after he was tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier today, Gogoi took to twitter and announced that he has contracted the virus.

“I have been tested Covid 19 positive yesterday. People who came in contact with me during last few days they should go for Covid test immediately,” said Gogoi in his tweet.

AIUDF President Ajmal Badruddin and Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma have wished Gogoi a speedy recovery through their twitter handles.

Wishing you a speedy recovery ⁦Gogoi Sahab. My heartfelt prayers and wishes for your good health. https://t.co/hFhCIGyFzA — Maulana Badruddin Ajmal (@BadruddinAjmal) August 26, 2020

I wish speedy recovery to former Chief Minister Sri @tarun_gogoi as he has been found #COVID19 positive.



We have kept a team of doctors ready for best possible medical care and assistance to our revered senior leader. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 26, 2020

More details are awaited.