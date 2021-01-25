Former CM Tarun Gogoi Conferred Padma Bhusan Posthumously

Former Chief Minister of Assam late Tarun Gogoi has been conferred the prestigious ‘Padma Bhushan’ posthumously for distinguished service of high order in the field of public affairs.

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories namely – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri by the President of India.

Along with Gogoi, 13 more personalities from the north-east region were awarded ‘Padma Shri’ for this year.

Below is the list of awardees –

Assam

Ms. Lakhimi Baruah – Social Work

Shri Gopiram Bargayn Burabhakat- Art

Ms. Bijoya Chakravarty – Public Affairs

Shri Mangal Singh Hazowary – Literature and Education

Shri Dulal Manki – Art

Ms. Birubala Rabha – Social Work

Shri Roman Sarmah – Literature and Education, Journalism

Shri Imran Shah – Literature and Education

Arunachal Pradesh

Ms. Anshu Jamsenpa – Sports

Manipur

Ms. Radhe Devi – Art

Shri Rewben Mashangva – Art

Mizoram

Ms. Sangkhumi Bualchhuak Social Work

Meghalaya