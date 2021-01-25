Top StoriesRegional

Former CM Tarun Gogoi Conferred Padma Bhusan Posthumously

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
66

Former Chief Minister of Assam late Tarun Gogoi has been conferred the prestigious ‘Padma Bhushan’ posthumously for distinguished service of high order in the field of public affairs.

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories namely – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri by the President of India.

Along with Gogoi, 13 more personalities from the north-east region were awarded ‘Padma Shri’ for this year.  

Below is the list of awardees –

Assam

  • Ms. Lakhimi Baruah – Social Work
  • Shri Gopiram Bargayn Burabhakat- Art
  • Ms. Bijoya Chakravarty – Public Affairs
  • Shri Mangal Singh Hazowary – Literature and Education
  • Shri Dulal Manki – Art
  • Ms. Birubala Rabha – Social Work
  • Shri Roman Sarmah – Literature and Education, Journalism
  • Shri Imran Shah – Literature and Education

Arunachal Pradesh

  • Ms. Anshu Jamsenpa – Sports

Manipur

  • Ms. Radhe Devi – Art
  • Shri Rewben Mashangva – Art

Mizoram

  • Ms. Sangkhumi Bualchhuak Social Work

Meghalaya

  • Shri Nanadro B Marak Others- Agriculture
