Former CM Tarun Gogoi Discharged From Hospital

Pratidin Bureau
Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who was admitted to Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) on August 26 after testing positive for COVID-19, was on Sunday discharged after nearly 2 months.

As per reports, the former CM is much healthier than before.

GMCH doctors will however continue to monitor his health for a few more days at his residence in Guwahati.

Gogoi had initially recovered from the virus but was admitted to the ICU unit of GMCH on September 24 after his health deteriorated sharply.

