Top StoriesRegional

Former CM Tarun Gogoi’s Daughter Reaches GMCH

By Pratidin Bureau
510

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi’s daughter Chandrima Gogoi on Sunday has arrived in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) from the US to meet her ailing father and take stock of his condition. Gogoi’s daughter-in-law also reached the hospital.

They were accompanied by Lok Sabha MP and Tarun Gogoi’s son Gaurav Gogoi.

“Last evening former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi’s health deteriorated so we intubated him, he was critical yesterday. His AGB (arterial blood gas) test and parameters are slightly better today,” said GMCH superintendent Abhijit Sharma.

Related News

Cyclone ‘Gati’ In Arabian Sea Approaching India

4.4 Magnitude Quake Hits Nagaland

India To Double Oil Refining Capacity In 5 Years

BPF’s Biswajit Daimary, Emmanuel Mosahary Join BJP

GMCH superintendent Sharma further stated that a huge group of doctors are currently observing him including doctors from AIIMS, Delhi.

Earlier yesterday, the former CM’s health deteriorated and was ‘critical’ on ventilator support due to post-COVID complications. Reports also surfaced that Gogoi is suffering from multiple organ failure.

You might also like
Regional

Lockdown to be imposed in Dimapur, Kohima

Top Stories

Assam Police Owe Around 12 Crores to Petrol Pumps

Entertainment

Village Rockstars Sequel On The Cards!

Regional

RP Sharma to join TMC on May 25

Top Stories

Assam’s Binita Jain is the first crorepati of KBC 10.

National

India Records 43,000 Farmers, Daily Wagers Suicide

Comments
Loading...