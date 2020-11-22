Former CM Tarun Gogoi’s Daughter Reaches GMCH

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi’s daughter Chandrima Gogoi on Sunday has arrived in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) from the US to meet her ailing father and take stock of his condition. Gogoi’s daughter-in-law also reached the hospital.

They were accompanied by Lok Sabha MP and Tarun Gogoi’s son Gaurav Gogoi.

“Last evening former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi’s health deteriorated so we intubated him, he was critical yesterday. His AGB (arterial blood gas) test and parameters are slightly better today,” said GMCH superintendent Abhijit Sharma.

GMCH superintendent Sharma further stated that a huge group of doctors are currently observing him including doctors from AIIMS, Delhi.

Earlier yesterday, the former CM’s health deteriorated and was ‘critical’ on ventilator support due to post-COVID complications. Reports also surfaced that Gogoi is suffering from multiple organ failure.