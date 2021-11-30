Former Cong Leader Charles Pyngrop Appointed Meghalaya TMC President

Former Congress leader Charles Pyngrope has been appointed as the Trinamool Congress state president in Meghalaya on Monday.

“Mamata Banerjee is avidly envisaging immense change for the betterment and furtherance of Meghalaya with All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leading the way. The Chairperson is pleased to appoint Charles Pyngrope (MLA, Meghalaya) as the President of AITC Meghalaya unit with immediate effect,” Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said in an official statement.

This comes ahead of Meghalaya Assembly polls set to be held in 2023.

Currently, NDA’s ally National People’s Party is in power in the state.