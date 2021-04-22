NationalTop Stories

Former Delhi Minister AK Walia Succumbs to COVID

By Pratidin Bureau
Senior Congress leader and former Delhi government minister AK Walia died of Covid-19 in the early hours of Thursday. He was 72.

Walia was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after testing positive for COVID-19. He represented the Laxmi Nagar constituency in the assembly for four terms.

Condoling the death of Walia, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said that he breathed his last at the city’s Apollo Hospital.

He passed away at around 1.30 AM on Thursday, they said.

AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also condoled Walia’s death, saying he promoted positive politics in Delhi.

