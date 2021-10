Former DMK MLA Veerapandi Raja Passes Away

Former DMK MLA Veerapandi Raja passed away on Saturday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Raja was the younger son of DMK strongman Veerapandi Arumugam. October 2, also happens to be Raja’s birth anniversary.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and finance minister PTR Thiagarajan travelled to Salem to pay their respects on Raja’s death.

