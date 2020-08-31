Former GMCH Head Atindra Adhikari No More



Dr. Atindra Kumar Adhikari, one of the leading and eminent physicians of the state government medical sector, succumbed to cancer in the wee hours of Monday.

Dr. Adhikari was the former principal of Guwahati Medical College (GMCH). He was also the President of the Alumni Association of Guwahati Medical College till his death.

Belonging from the department of medicine, Dr. Adhikari has served in many hospitals in Assam including Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh.

Dr. Adhikari played an instrumental in the establishment of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.



The news of his death, at his residence near Sainik Bhawan in Rajgarh, has caused a flood of mourning among senior doctors. Dr. Adhikari was combating cancer and had recovered. However, due to the lockdown, few chemotherapy sessions remained incomplete.