Former GMCH Head Atindra Adhikari No More

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
230


Dr. Atindra Kumar Adhikari, one of the leading and eminent physicians of the state government medical sector, succumbed to cancer in the wee hours of Monday.

Dr. Adhikari was the former principal of Guwahati Medical College (GMCH). He was also the President of the Alumni Association of Guwahati Medical College till his death.

Belonging from the department of medicine, Dr. Adhikari has served in many hospitals in Assam including Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh.

Related News

Passenger Bus Overturns In Mangaldai

Bokajan: 572gms Heroin Seized

Pranab Mukherjee’s Health Declines

ALA Speaker Suspends MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi

Dr. Adhikari played an instrumental in the establishment of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The news of his death, at his residence near Sainik Bhawan in Rajgarh, has caused a flood of mourning among senior doctors. Dr. Adhikari was combating cancer and had recovered. However, due to the lockdown, few chemotherapy sessions remained incomplete.

You might also like
National

Voter ID online verification last date extended

Regional

NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela In Hojai

Top Stories

160 dead in Lanka Serial Blast

World

6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Indonesia, kills at least 10

National

Odisha Train Accident: 40 Injured

Regional

Guwahati gears up for Ambubachi Mela from June 22

Comments
Loading...