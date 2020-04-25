Former Governor Devananda Konwar passes away

Former Governor of Bihar, Tripura and West Bengal, and veteran politician, Devananda Konwar passed away on Saturday morning. He was 77 years old. He breathed his last at his own residence in Guwahati.

He joined the Indian National Congress Party in 1955 as a Student Leader. He had been the Cabinet minister in the state government of Assam in 1991 Hiteswar Saikia Government.

Meanwhile, Assam opposition leader Debabrata Saikia offered his condolences to family members of Konwar and requested CM Sarbananda Sonowal to assist for the last rites at Sivasagar as per his wish.