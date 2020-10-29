Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel Dies at 92

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel passed away on Thursday at the age of 92 years. Keshubhai Patel, a veteran BJP leader, was the chief minister of Gujarat for two terms.

Keshubhai Patel complained of difficulty in breathing on Thursday morning when he was taken to a hospital, where he passed away.

According to The Times of India, Keshubhai Patel had tested positive for coronavirus in September. The BJP leader was asymptomatic at the time of being diagnosed with Covid-19.

