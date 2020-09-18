Top StoriesNational

Former Gujarat CM Tests Covid +ve

By Pratidin Bureau
35

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

Patel, 92, had earlier undergone a bypass surgery and is also suffering from prostrate cancer.

“Yes, his RAT has returned positive. After that, we have got his CT scan done and also given his samples for a RTPCR test. The results are awaited,” said Patel’s son, Bharat.

“At present, he does not have any symptoms. But since he has undergone bypass surgery and has prostate cancer, it is a cause of concern and we are taking a decision on his hospitalisation,” he added.

Earlier, two of Patel’s personal staff members had tested positive for the disease.

The former CM is currently in home isolation in Gandhinagar.

