Former Himachal Minister Sujan Singh Pathania Passes Away

Congress leader and sitting legislator in Himachal Pradesh, Sujan Singh Pathania, has passed away at the age of 77 in Fatehpur tehsil of Kangra district on Friday.

Singh died after prolonged illness and will be cremated tomorrow.

Born on September 22, 1943 in Lahore (Pakistan), SIngh was elected seven times as an MLA. Having served in the HP Forest Department as a range officer, he resigned from service to join Janata Party in 1977 and later became a member of the Congress in 1980.

Singh was elected to the state Assembly in 1977. He was re-elected in 1990, 1993, 2003 November, 2009 (by-election) from Jawali Assembly constituency and in 2012 and 2017 from Fatehpur Assembly constituency.

Singh remained MPP and Power Minister with additional charge of Non-Conventional Energy Sources, Agriculture from December 2012 to December 2017.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have expressed grief over his demise.

The Governor said Singh will be remembered for his service and contributions towards welfare of the society.