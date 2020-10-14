Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Released From Detention

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who was being detained by the government since the scrapping of Article 370, has been released by authorities last Tuesday night. She was detained for nearly 14 months after being charged under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Mufti took to twitter last night and shared an audio message.

“Today, I have been released after more than a year. All this while, the black day – August 5, 2019 – continued to assault my soul. I believe, all people in Jammu and Kashmir would be feeling the same way. None of us can forget the insult we were made to face that day.”

“Now, we all have to remember… what Delhi Durbar took from us with an illegal, undemocratic decision on August 5, we have to take it back. Thousands have lost lives because of (the) Kashmir issue… we have to continue the struggle for now. I agree, this won’t be easy on any of us. However, I am confident that our courage will help us sail through. I appeal that all the people who have been locked up in prisons should be released at the earliest,” she added.

The release comes just as a deadline set by the Supreme Court was set to expire.

Ms Mufti’s PSA detention, which was announced on the last day of her six-month detention without charges, had been extended by another three months in July.

Hundreds of politicians, including Ms Mufti and two other former chief ministers – Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar – were detained or arrested as part of a massive clampdown by the centre to quell backlash over its Article 370 decision.

The Abdullahs, also charged under the draconian PSA, were released in March, within days of each other.