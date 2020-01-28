NationalTop Stories

Former JNU Student Sharjeel Imam Arrested from Bihar

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
79
leaderboard

Former JNU student and one of the key organizers of the Shaheen Bagh protest, Sharjeel Imam, who landed in a major controversy over a controversial remark against Assam, has been arrested from Bihar’s Jehanabad on Tuesday.

Sedition cases were lodged against Sharjeel Imam in five states across the country. Now Delhi Police has arrested Sharjeel Imam from Bihar after he was on the run for 4-5 days since his speech video went viral.

In the controversial remark, Sharjeel Imam had suggested that North East should be cut off from mainland India.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sharjeel Imam’s brother was also picked up by the police over the anti-CAA protesters’ alleged inflammatory speeches at the Shaheen Bagh protest.

Continue Reading
leaderboard
You might also like
Top Stories

What is eFT to handle Bangladeshis?

National

Jagannath Rath Yatra begins today

Environment

Assam buffaloes to save Chhattisgarh’s

Sports

India set to face NZ in 1st warm-up

National

Kashmir: Eight Killed in Two Separate Avalanches

Regional

MP Gaurav Hosts Father’s B’day at Old-age home

leaderboard
Comments
Loading...