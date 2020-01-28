Former JNU Student Sharjeel Imam Arrested from Bihar

Former JNU student and one of the key organizers of the Shaheen Bagh protest, Sharjeel Imam, who landed in a major controversy over a controversial remark against Assam, has been arrested from Bihar’s Jehanabad on Tuesday.

Sedition cases were lodged against Sharjeel Imam in five states across the country. Now Delhi Police has arrested Sharjeel Imam from Bihar after he was on the run for 4-5 days since his speech video went viral.

In the controversial remark, Sharjeel Imam had suggested that North East should be cut off from mainland India.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sharjeel Imam’s brother was also picked up by the police over the anti-CAA protesters’ alleged inflammatory speeches at the Shaheen Bagh protest.