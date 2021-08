Former Manipur Congress president Govindas Konthoujam on Sunday official joined the BJP in Delhi.

Konthoujam had quit the Congress party month citing personal reasons.

The joining ceremony was attended by Manipur chief minister Biren Singh, Manipur BJP president Sharda Devi, Manipur BJP in-charge Sambit Patra among others.

During the ceremony, he asserted that a number of senior Congress leaders in Manipur are also willing to join the BJP.