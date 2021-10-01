NationalTop Stories

Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma, 13 Other MLAs Likely to Join TMC

By Pratidin Bureau

Former Meghalaya chief minister and current leader of opposition, Mukul Sangma, and 13 other MLAs are likely to quit the Congress on Friday and join the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), sources said.

According to sources, Sangma had visited to Kolkata last week and met the top TMC leaders during his stay. He is also close to political strategist Prashant Kishore and sources said they both also held a meeting in the city, reported News18.

While the senior Congress leader had initially stated that he is not quitting the party, sources said that his differences with Congress have increased. If Sangma switches sides, 13 MLAs from his side will also follow suit.

Related News

Assam: Night Curfew from 10 PM, Cinema Halls to Reopen

Arunachal: Centre Extends ‘Disturbed Area’ Tag under AFSPA…

Dibrugarh: CM Sarma Lays Foundation Stone of Flyover &…

Tata Group Wins Bid For Air India, Handover Likely By…

He is expected to make an official announcement after a meeting with the TMC leaders in Meghalaya, sources told News18.

ALSO READ: Dibrugarh: CM Sarma Lays Foundation Stone of Flyover & Foot-Over Bridge

You might also like
World

Plane hijack attempt foiled in Bangladesh

Assam

More flood devastation looming large as NHPC completes 80% work

Sports

World Cup | India Beat Sri Lanka By 7 Wickets

Assam

Nat’l Youth Fest: Gold for Cotton in overall literary category

Business

Sugarcane price hiked by Rs. 20 per quintal to Rs. 275 by Government

Assam

Leopard attacks three in Maligaon