Former Minister Chittaranjan Patowary Joins AJP

Former minister and MLA of East Guwahati constituency Chittaranjan Patowary on Monday joined Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). Former Vice President of AJYCP Sanjib Bora also joined the party in the presence of party President Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

Former MLA Kandarpa Das, former Adviser of AJYCP Ramendra Malla Buzarbaruah also joined the party along with hundred others.

Reacting to Gaurav Gogoi’s statement on three Gogoi, Lurinjyoti said, “We don’t differentiate between any Gogoi, Kalita, Koch-Rajbongshi. We want to take forward the party by uniting together, we don’t do politics of division. There won’t be any friendship with communal forces.”

Slamming Himanta Biswa Sarma, Lurinjyoti said that the minister has forgotten everything as he is suffering from depression. “The minister has forgotten that the plasma could be donated only if one is infected with COVID-19. We have done whatever should be done by maintaining the government’s policy. He should take notice of what I have done and what not during the crisis of COVID-19 pandemic.”

He further asked the minister to make public as where the government has spent the money deposited at Arogya Nidhi.