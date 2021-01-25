Former Minister Chittaranjan Patowary Joins AJP

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
AJP
File Photo
121

Former minister and MLA of East Guwahati constituency Chittaranjan Patowary on Monday joined Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). Former Vice President of AJYCP Sanjib Bora also joined the party in the presence of party President Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

Former MLA Kandarpa Das, former Adviser of AJYCP Ramendra Malla Buzarbaruah also joined the party along with hundred others.

Reacting to Gaurav Gogoi’s statement on three Gogoi, Lurinjyoti said, “We don’t differentiate between any Gogoi, Kalita, Koch-Rajbongshi. We want to take forward the party by uniting together, we don’t do politics of division. There won’t be any friendship with communal forces.”

Related News

Ripun Bora Raised Several Questions To BJP Govt

Telangana Youth Reaches Batadrawa with ‘Wear Helmet Save…

Republic Day: Guwahati Traffic Police Issues Advisory

32 Children Awarded Bal Shakti Puraskar

Slamming Himanta Biswa Sarma, Lurinjyoti said that the minister has forgotten everything as he is suffering from depression. “The minister has forgotten that the plasma could be donated only if one is infected with COVID-19. We have done whatever should be done by maintaining the government’s policy. He should take notice of what I have done and what not during the crisis of COVID-19 pandemic.”

He further asked the minister to make public as where the government has spent the money deposited at Arogya Nidhi.

You might also like
Top Stories

Bilasipara: 4 Shops Gutted In Fire

Regional

Meghalaya: 30-Days More For Punjabi Lane Residents To Furnish Documents

Top Stories

Tired of The COVID-19 Fight, JMCH Doctors Resign

Regional

GU Forms Panel to Probe IDOL Anomalies

Sports

FIFA World Cup: France slams Australia, Argentina and Iceland play to a draw

Regional

Hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 162

Comments
Loading...