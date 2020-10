Former MLA Bhubaneshwar Barman No More

Veteran politician and freedom fighter Bhubaneshwar Barman on Saturday passed away in Guwahati.

The 97-year-old was a two-time former MLA from Patacharkuchi constituency in Barpeta district (now Bajali) and was elected during 1967-72 representing Praja Socialist Party and 1978-83 representing Janata Party.

The former politician was ill for a long time and died this morning at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.