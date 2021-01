Former MP Biswajit Daimary’s Son Goes Missing

In a shocking development, the son of former Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary has been missing, sources reported on Tuesday.

16-year-old Amitraj Daimary is a student of Kokrajhar Reality School.

An investigation led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kokrajhar, Rakesh Raushan is underway to find the BJP leader’s (former BPF leader) son.

As per an initial report, CCTV footage is being examined to find further leads.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.