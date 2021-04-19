Top StoriesRegional

Former MP Ramen Deka & Wife Test COVID-19 Positive

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
Former MP Ramen Deka, his wife, and driver have tested positive for COVID-19. Deka, his wife Rani Kakati, and driver Manoj Nath have been admitted to Kalapahar COVID hospital.

It may be mentioned that Assam on Sunday reported 639 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the active cases to 5,268. The overall tally of the state has reached 2,24,455.

The new cases were detected out of 23,300 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Six deaths were reported on the day – one each from Kamrup Metro, Barpeta, Cachar, Dhemaji, Morigaon and Tinsukia.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro reported 354 fresh cases, followed by Kamrup Rural with 35 cases, Nagaon with 28 cases, and Dibrugarh with 26 cases. Today’s positivity rate stands at 2.74 percent.

