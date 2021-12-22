Former NDFB Leader I K Songbijit Summoned By NIA In 2014 Case

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
NDFB Songbijit Untraceable

The National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) militant outfit’s former leader I K Songbijit who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remained untraceable by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA has said that the former NDFB leader was on the run. Accused in the 2014 massacre of 87 Adivasis, Songbijit is wanted by the NIA in a case relating to it.

A charge sheet was filed by the NIA against Songbijit in the case. He has been summoned to appear before a court.

Related News

Demow: Primary School Teacher Hangs Himself Over Not Being…

Assam: Cattle Smuggling Vehicle Crashes Into Electric Pole…

Guwahati: 7,200 Capsules Of Narcotic Tablets Seized In Major…

6,317 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In India, Omicron Tally At…

The former militant leader has been asked to appear before a special NIA court on January 29.

ALSO READ: Demow: Primary School Teacher Hangs Himself Over Not Being Able To Use RIIMS App

You might also like
Assam

Dhubri: 2 Killed Over Land Dispute

Top Stories

Sourav Ganguly To Have Stenting Procedure Today

Assam

#74thIndependenceDay: Himanta Biswa Sarma Address | Highlights

Election 2021

Assam Polls: BJP Leader Rajen Gohain Casts Vote

National

Assam Plans To Host Filmfare Awards

Assam

Basistha Police Arrested Two Foreign Citizens