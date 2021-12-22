Former NDFB Leader I K Songbijit Summoned By NIA In 2014 Case

The National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) militant outfit’s former leader I K Songbijit who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remained untraceable by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA has said that the former NDFB leader was on the run. Accused in the 2014 massacre of 87 Adivasis, Songbijit is wanted by the NIA in a case relating to it.

A charge sheet was filed by the NIA against Songbijit in the case. He has been summoned to appear before a court.

The former militant leader has been asked to appear before a special NIA court on January 29.

