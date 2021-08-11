Former NDFB (R) Members Demands Release Of Ranjan Daimary

Hundreds of former cadres of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) (R) staged a protest in Baksa district of Assam demanding release of its supremo Ranjan Daimary on Wednesday.

The former cadres gathered at the Barama Public field to stage their protest today.

A member said, “About 100 of us have gathered here to protest in demand of Ranjan Daimary. We request the center, state and BTR Chief Pramod Boro for initiating his release.”

The cadres have also given an ultimatum till August 15 for his release.

“We all know that, since 2020 peace Accord, our NDFB founder President Ranjan Daimary alias D.R.Nbla has been in jail. If he is not released before August 15 along with other cadres, we will intensify our protest”, added the member.

Former NDFB leader Abhiram Basumatary too demanded release of Daimary in Kokrajhar, last week.

Basumatary accused the government of transferring Daimary from Guwahati Central Jail on July 22 and keeping him confined in a small room at the 10th ABPN camp in Kahilipara, Guwahati condemning the act.

“The government earlier said that Daimary would be sent for house arrest but that never happened”, Basumatary said.

Ranjan Daimary, amongst other accused, was the ring leader behind the October 30, earlier in 2008, serial bomb blasts that claimed more than 100 lives and injured over 400 people.

He was sentenced to life in prison in connection with the incident.

Also Read: Former Manipur Cong President Joins BJP